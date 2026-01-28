Safety as Foundation vs Fear and Autoimmune Disease

My original 2019 online chakra course focused on the lower 4 energy centers, since that is where much of our childhood trauma is stored. Since then, I’ve added blogs for the upper 3 chakras and distilled the essence of the teachings into a 7-hour intensive Saturday workshop, Spring Cleaning for Your Chakras, on 3/21/2026, the day after the Vernal Equinox. This blog on the 1st chakra starts a series of 4 that will eventually take us through the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th chakras to complete the set.

Autoimmune diseases may result from 1st chakra imbalances stemming from early childhood trauma as in the case of my client with lupus whose depressed mother stayed in bed all day. Forced into the role of caregiver at a young age she eventually went into nursing and developed muscle pain and nephritis treated with methotrexate. Her imagery during EFT included her mother grabbing her legs with vice grip and not letting go. Tapping on never feeling safe resulted in clinical improvement.

Fear is the demon emotion of the 1st chakra as noted by psychotherapist Anodea Judith. This shadow emotion revealed itself in the self-defense dreams of another of my clients with psoriatic arthritis whose Achilles tendinitis is a manifestation of 1st chakra imbalance in the lower legs. She was overweight with sugar cravings and had been treated with biological response modifying drugs. Her biggest fears were concerns about unwise decisions being made in her family business.

She had a series of vivid dreams beginning with killing a man in self-defense as a metaphor for antibodies attacking her own tissues in response to a perceived threat. The next night she dug the dead man back up with careful excavation to begin her healing process. The third night a gigantic female was trying to kill her while she was physically holding the attacker down with all her strength. Tapping on fear of moving forward resulted in a business breakthrough with decreased cravings and pain.

My very first coaching client in 2002 was a Duke student with itchy hives after a fearful car accident. She had no physical injuries, but started taking anti-histamines to suppress the urticaria which left her too drowsy to study. Off the drug she became too itchy to study. Tapping on the scary-thought-I-was-going-to-die crash resolved the rash in just one session. She also tapped on all her prior car accidents breaking out of the pattern of her first chakra imbalance and regaining her confidence in driving.

Medical intuitive Caroline Myss shared the story of Sam who grew up in poverty without a father figure and became a drug-dealing gang leader. When a radio show reminded him of his grandmother telling him about his guardian angel watching over him, he began to question his life path. A car accident caused serious injuries to his legs which he saw as an opportunity to change the direction of his life. He became a youth group leader and mentor who now stands up better than before even with a limp.

Caroline also describes the first chakra as the center of tribal power and uses polio as a metaphor for an entire society’s energy capacity to manifest illness. When the Great Depression hit people described themselves as being “crippled” by the economic crash and even elected FDR as a president with polio. The physical tribal event of WWII allowed the United States to reclaim its position as the leader of the free world and put the economy “on its feet again” setting the stage for the defeat of polio.

Psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and medical intuitive Mona Lisa Schulz had a patient named Mrs. O’Halloran who lived alone independently until breaking her hip. In the hospital she was also diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia which caused internal bleeding due to low platelets. She felt hopeless and helpless while worrying about being a burden on her family. Fortunately, she found safety and security in a new nursing home which allowed drugs to work effectively in boosting her platelet count.

Anodea Judith cleverly notes that “scared is what happened when the sacred gets scrambled.” She emphasizes the importance of grounding the root chakra to create a stable foundation for the rest of the chakras. “Reclaiming the sacred temple of our bodies, our right to be here, and our right to have what we need in order to survive can be a joyous reunion with the very ground of our own being and a solid beginning to the exciting journey of recovery through the chakras.”

EFT tapping videos are available for each of the 7 chakras as examples of what you will experience during the workshop highlighted in this video. It will start at 9:30 am ET with a one-hour break for lunch from 1 to 2 PM ET and closing comments ending at 5:30 pm ET. Recordings will be available the following day. By the end of day, you will have cleaned the shadow emotions out of your chakras to create healing breakthroughs for your chronic illnesses that will continue long after the course is over.

If you are tired of dealing with the emotional turmoil of chronic illness day after day like you are stuck in an endless repetitive time loop from the movie Groundhog Day, this workshop can empower you to break the cycle and wake up to a new day of emotional balance and healing. In honor of Bill Murray and his furry friend, you can get $20 off early bird registration up until 2/2/2026 using the discount code of CHAKRA77. Otherwise, you may continue to have I Got You Babe playing on your alarm every morning!

Originally published on Medium.com 1/23/2026