Freedom & Creativity vs Anger & Pain

My original 2019 online chakra course focused on the lower 4 energy centers, as that is where much of our childhood trauma is stored. Since then, I’ve added blogs for the upper 3 chakras and distilled the essence of the teachings into a 7-hour intensive Saturday workshop, Spring Cleaning for Your Chakras, on 3/21/2026, the day after the Vernal Equinox. This blog on the 2nd chakra adds to a series of 4 that will eventually take us through the 3rd and 4th chakras to complete the set.

Chronic pain may arise from anger in the 2nd chakra which the late Dr. John Sarno, author of Healing Back Pain, described as repressed rage. One of my coaching clients had debilitating postoperative back pain for 7 years after complications from spinal surgery requiring many drugs including methadone, gabapentin, and soma. He had chronic back pain for 5 years prior to his spinal fusion but was worse after the surgery than before. His EFT phrase was “Angry that surgeon butchered me.”

To facilitate his healing process, I suggested the movie “All the Rage” about Dr. Sarno’s decades of work as an NYU physiatrist nationally known for many celebrity back pain cures. Two books that were valuable in creating a breakthrough for my client included Back in Control by spine surgeon David Hanscom and The Way Out by pain psychologist Alan Gordon, a research colleague of my pain mentor internist Howard Schubiner. The end result was “I’m feeling better than I have in years! So. Damn. Good.”

Lisa in my Frozen Shoulder Healing book also had a complication from a procedure meant to cure her, but instead worsened her symptoms resulting in chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a much more severe condition. She was a pharmacist who had been suffering with shoulder pain for 4 months when she underwent a manipulation under anesthesia (MUA) where the arm was forcefully moved through the entire range of motion to break up the adhesions with brute force.

Afterwards her entire arm was swollen and remained painful for a year until we started working together. She had angry “buyer’s remorse” after the MUA, and the CRPS added at least a year to her healing process which was accomplished with EFT tapping sessions guided by vivid and detailed dreams. Once it resolved, we were able to focus on the original anger that triggered the frozen shoulder about an emotional trauma which abruptly ended her pharmacy career. She is now fully recovered.

Another client of mine is a nurse who had 6 months of pain behind her scapula radiating up into her neck. As a stressed-out single mother, she had limited success with muscle relaxants and trigger point injections. Exploring the roots of her illness revealed relationship issues. Her EFT tapping phrase was “I resent being stabbed in the back” as a metaphor for her sharp scapular pain. She realized that the pain was her body’s feedback mechanism keeping her on track to release trapped emotions and heal.

Psychiatrist and medical intuitive Mona Lisa Schulz did a reading on Donna, a surgical nurse who enjoyed her job until managed care came to her hospital. She was being paid less to work more with increasing anger. Low back pain led to her to consult many physicians without success. To maintain her medical insurance, she was caught in a cycle of staying in the job that made her ill because it paid for the treatment of the illness it induced. She was advised to transition into patient counseling instead.

Medical intuitive Caroline Myss did a reading on Kate, a woman whose husband died in a car accident, leaving her with 2 young children. She was depressed, and the reading indicated the presence of a benign ovarian cyst which was confirmed by her physician. The intuitive guidance was for her to do a small task that would represent her intention to survive and rebuild her life. She chose planting flowers as a symbolic activity which inspired her to launch a costume design business, and the cyst disappeared.

Caroline also did a reading for me on one of my MRI patients in 1990 with a more tragic outcome a few weeks after I met her at an Edgar Cayce conference. I had just finished scanning a 13-year-old girl with a painful limp and made the diagnosis of a malignant bone tumor in the left side of the sacrum damaging the sciatic nerve. That afternoon Caroline returned a phone call from me and agreed to do a brief reading from hundreds of miles away in Illinois which was a paradigm-shifting experience for me.

I gave her the name and age of the patient, but no information about the scan or her symptoms. After a few seconds, she said there is a large tumor working its way into the spine due to a 2nd chakra imbalance causing the patient to rather die than go through puberty. I was stunned by the accuracy of her observations which played out as predicted over the next few weeks as she got radiation to her pelvis that likely damaged her ovaries with an overall poor prognosis for survival and procreation.

Psychotherapist Anodea Judith notes that guilt, as a demon emotion of the 2nd chakra, is a direct antidote to pleasure and self-esteem. It has been poured through the sexual gates with such force that for many this portal no longer opens blocking transformation. Sexuality is rejected and sent to the realm of the shadow, where it takes on its demonic form of dissociation. Reclaiming the energy of the 2nd chakra means the reclamation of our right to feel and our right to healthy sexuality.

EFT tapping videos are available for each of the 7 chakras as examples of what you will experience during the workshop highlighted in this video.

As a bonus for registering, there is a 35-minute video Musical Tour of the Chakras on 22 crystal bowls included on the course page that I recorded with classically trained multi-instrumentalist, award-winning composer, and frequency researcher Charleene Closshey which you can use to tune your chakras!

Originally published on Medium.com 2/11/2026