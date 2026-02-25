Self-Esteem & Power vs Shame and Eating Disorders

My original 2019 online chakra course focused on the lower 4 energy centers, as that is where much of our childhood trauma is stored. Since then, I’ve added blogs for the upper 3 chakras and distilled the essence of the teachings into a 7-hour intensive Saturday workshop, Spring Cleaning for Your Chakras, on 3/21/2026, the day after the Vernal Equinox. This blog on the 3rd chakra adds to a series on the lower 4 that will eventually take us through the 4th chakra to complete the set.

Food cravings and weight gain can be triggered by shame in the 3rd chakra as noted by my former workshop participant who had failed on Ozempic twice. He succeeded with EFT using, “I am obese, but I am a good person and deserve to lose weight.” After tapping to uninstall the negative obesity malware program, he shifted toward self-hypnosis to install a new positive program, “I lose weight in a safe and healthy way. I achieve my weight goal joyfully. I am mindful of eating for my own health.”

My very first weight loss client was a 50-year-old woman who complained that she craved chocolate so much that she had to have a large candy bar every evening to calm her nerves. In fact, she had a freezer full of them. She used this EFT phrase during her first coaching session: “I crave chocolate when I am anxious.” Continuing the tapping on her own, she returned a month later to report that her horde of candy bars had not been touched since the last visit, and she had lost 10 pounds.

EFT is even more effective when combined with mindful eating practices. In a workshop, I introduced the food cravings tapping exercise before lunch. After lunch, the participants tested the results by buying the junk food they were tapping on. A psychotherapist bought a can of Coke as per her usual afternoon routine. After the EFT protocol, she was instructed to fill her mouth with one mindful sip. She confessed that it had an unpleasant metallic taste and would have preferred to just chug it down.

Mindful eating is also important in healing more severe imbalances of the 3rd chakra such as anorexia nervosa. The star of the women’s cross-country team in my stress management class had an eating disorder. We did a Metaphors for Change exercise where she used torture chamber imagery to describe her situation. She took a mindfulness meditation course and dropped in on the same class a year later. She discovered a new metaphor of walking a labyrinth and quit the team, now running just for fun.

Dreams can sometimes provide important insights into 3rd chakra issues which have not yet been revealed as physical problems. In my Dreams that Can Save Your Life book, Maria Mars described a series of deadly sweet dreams which foreshadowed her diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes prior to finding abnormally elevated blood sugars. She dreamed, “I look for munchies in the kitchen cupboard and find a stash of flavored rice crackers. I put them into a bowl, and they turn into candy.”

The dream warnings can get even more intense when it comes to cancer. Megan was a college student when she started having dreams of a small white circle in the center of her abdomen. A dream voice told her it was something bad but not to worry, she would be okay. The dreams persisted for months until she started getting pain and nausea leading to a medical evaluation. She was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor which was successfully resected before it spread resulting in a cure.

The stomach is one of the organs associated with the 3rd chakra, and the stomach acupuncture meridian runs right through the breast. My friend Diane is a meditation teacher in the habit of giving to everyone else, but not enough to herself, a 3rd chakra imbalance. She dreamed of an operation by a woman breast surgeon and went in for a mammogram that showed no cancer. She insisted on an ultrasound which revealed a small cancer. It was successfully removed a few weeks later by the surgeon from the dream.

Addiction is another 3rd chakra issue. At one of her workshops, spiritual teacher Caroline Myss met Penny who had been an alcoholic for 17 years. Her husband wanted her to drink, as it gave him more control in their marriage and business. She finally bottomed out and went to an AA meeting. Sobriety allowed her to realize that nothing in her world worked. She got divorced and left her job while pursuing courses in personal development which led to a new career and a wonderful marriage.

Psychiatrist and medical intuitive Mona Lisa Schulz shared the story of Felicia, the oldest of 8 children who was made responsible for the other 7 by her strict parents. When they got in trouble, she was blamed and locked in a dark basement as punishment. This upbringing later caused her to be overly responsible in her administrative job and feel trapped in the middle managing everyone’s squabbles. Her work addiction and resulting 3rd chakra imbalance led to weight gain and the development of ulcers.

Mona Lisa did a reading on Marshall, who had Crohn’s disease, a more severe ulcerative condition. He had major conflicts at work with his boss around responsibility for his management of a loading dock. He felt his authority was being undermined and his boundaries violated in the same way his father did many years before. His self-esteem was dependent on his sense of competence, so being made to feel inadequate was a set up for the breakdown of his 3rd chakra intestinal lining mucosal barriers.

Psychotherapist Anodea Judith notes that for a healthy ego, it’s okay to make mistakes. For a shame-bound personality, there is no room to err, and expansion is severely restricted. “How can we reach and grow if we can’t make mistakes? And without growth, how can we develop a sense of our own power?” When self-esteem is low, we have a paralyzing uncertainty where there should be confidence and power. 3rd chakra work rests on building ego strength to promote a proactive approach to life.

Previously published on Medium.com 2/23/2026