Gratitude & Love vs Grief and Lung Disease

My original 2019 online chakra course focused on the lower 4 energy centers, as that is where much of our childhood trauma is stored. Since then, I’ve added blogs for the upper 3 chakras and distilled the essence of the teachings into a 7-hour intensive Saturday workshop, Spring Cleaning for Your Chakras, on 3/21/2026, the day after the Vernal Equinox. This blog on the 4th chakra completes a series on the lower 4, so that there are now blogs available on all 7 chakras.

Grief is the emotion with the biggest impact on the 4th chakra manifesting in lung and sinus conditions, plus postnasal drip. Louise Hay describes it as “inner crying” when repressed tears get trapped in your sinuses, run down the back of your throat resulting in annoying coughing, and finally lodge in your lungs as bronchitis, pneumonia or asthma. In Chinese five element theory, the lungs are the organs of grief in the metal element with the associated meridians extending upward into the nasal area.

After learning about this 4th chakra imbalance in my workshop, a participant commented: “The seminar you gave transformed my life. I had been plagued with ‘reactive airway disease’ and ‘chronic bronchitis’ since I moved here 2 years ago. My pulmonologist husband and my pulmonologist were scratching their heads and throwing yet another inhaler at me. The revelation of grief localizing in the lungs and sinuses was truly an epiphany for me! The tapping cleared it almost immediately.”

One of my first coaching clients was a medic from the Vietnam

War who had carried his grief for over 40 years. When he shared that a bomb exploded in his foxhole and blew up his 3 best friends, the EFT phrase that healed his 4th chakra was “It’s all over me!” At the conclusion of the tapping sequences, he focused on his favorite memories and had visions of them as a form of after-death communication. His grief was resolved in just one session after being haunted by it for many decades.

Sometimes the 4th chakra healing process can require even deeper work to release wounds from childhood. Joe was a First Nations elder who I met during an internship at the Victoria Pain Clinic on Vancouver Island. He stated to my mentor Dr. Michael Greenwood that he had come to heal his knee pain which he attributed to being removed from his family at a young age and sent to a residential school where his native traditions were banned. His knee pain worsened later as a Yukon snowmobile guide.

Upon his arrival at the Clinic, Dr. Greenwood lanced a boil on his chest which was located at the Lung 1 acupuncture point corresponding to grief. We then did a series of acu-bodywork sessions placing needles in his hands and feet while encouraging deep breathing to create an altered state of consciousness. Michael’s wife Cheri, a Reiki healer, cradled his head during the treatment while he went into “The Void.” His Eagle spirit guide went with him and took Cheri’s Raven along for the ride as she joined him there.

We waited 10 minutes for them to return and discovered they had journeyed to his residential school and to Wounded Knee, SD, the site of the Lakota massacre in 1890. After several more sessions his knee pain had improved. On the final day, an eagle dropped a feather from the sky in front of him. He picked it up and said it was time for him to return to his tribe and become chief. He had been given the name “Leader of Men” before his birth but had never felt up to the task.

Heart arrhythmias may also be associated with 4th chakra issues which I first experienced with a coaching client who came to me for supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). EFT tapping assisted him in resolving the underlying grief and prevented the need for cardiac ablation and drugs. A few years later my own healing journey with SVT complicated by ventricular tachycardia required a multi-faceted approach including herbs, homeopathy, HeartMath, and meditations from Dr. Joe Dispenza.

Medical intuitive Caroline Myss reported on Perry, a workaholic physician with a big practice, who began to question his conventional therapies and to explore alternative approaches. He could no longer stomach pushing drugs, but did not have the confidence to open his heart to his patients. While considering leaving medicine altogether he had a heart attack. It was a life changing event which caused him to open a smaller practice to address the emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs of his patients.

Psychiatrist and medical intuitive Mona Lisa Schulz did a reading for Mike, an aging professional actor, who was resentful about being passed over for the best roles. He kept his emotions sealed behind a brave face, and she saw the arteries of his heart were thick and hardened with blockages. He denied his feelings about younger actors displacing him and acted as if it was not a problem for him. Unfortunately, she saw his obituary 6 months later reporting that he died of a massive heart attack.

Mona Lisa notes that heart disease in women is often overlooked due to atypical symptoms such as nausea and abdominal pain without the classic signs recognized in men. Her reading for Violet, a musician with ambitions of becoming an orchestral conductor, showed her to be outwardly cheerful while her goals were being smothered by her husband. She put a lid on her feelings to keep her husband happy, but her resentment simmered underneath leading to the development of a cardiac arrhythmia.

Psychotherapist Anodea Judith offers the Jungian perspective that “adult development of the heart chakra results in a transcendence of the ego, an integration of the higher and lower chakras, creation of the sacred marriage of masculine and feminine, and development of social empathy and altruism.” It is the achievement of balance within and the expression of that balance through our relationships with others. The 4th chakra is the gateway to spiritual fulfillment and personal mastery.

EFT tapping videos are available for each of the 7 chakras as examples of what you will experience during the workshop highlighted in this video. It will start at 9:30 am ET with a one-hour break for lunch from 1 to 2 PM ET and closing comments ending at 5:30 pm ET. Recordings will be available the following day. By the end of day, you will have cleaned the shadow emotions out of your chakras to create healing breakthroughs for your chronic illnesses that will continue long after the course is over.

As a bonus for registering, there is a 35-minute video Musical Tour of the Chakras on 22 crystal bowls included on the course page that I recorded with classically trained multi-instrumentalist, award-winning composer, and frequency researcher Charleene Closshey which you can use to tune your chakras! A second bonus is now offered featuring a 25-minute video interview Up and Down the Chakras with Anodea Judith discussing upward chakra development and downward chakra manifestation.

A third bonus has been added to the course page of a 21-minute video recording of a Transforming Symptoms as Metaphors EFT tapping experiential exercise that was presented during a 2013 talk for the Spiritual Frontiers Fellowship in Raleigh, NC.

Previously published on Medium.com 3/11/2026