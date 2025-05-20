Speaking and manifesting your truth vs Suppressing your voice and lying to yourself

For the past four years I have written several blogs and led many workshops on Transforming Symptoms of the Lower 4 Chakras because it is in these energy centers that we store much of our childhood trauma predisposing us to chronic illness later in life. However, I was just invited to teach a seven-class course for The Shift Network, so it is time to explore the issues in the upper 3 chakras beginning with the 5th. Hence, the name of the course will be Chakra Healing for Physical Illnesses and include all 7.

As an interesting synchronicity, shortly before receiving the course invitation, I attracted a new coaching client whose main block to healing is in the 5th chakra. Eliza had multiple surgeries for a rare congenital fistula on the left side of her neck from ages 5 to 12. According to Anodea Judith’s chronology of chakra development those ages correspond to the emergence of the 3rd chakra in preschool, the 4th chakra in grade school, and the 5th chakra in middle school exposing her to cumulative trauma.

Adverse childhood experiences are known to be the most significant risk factor for adult chronic illnesses as documented in the ACE study from the CDC. However, the 10-item questionnaire focuses only on abuse and neglect, so childhood surgical and medical trauma is not included which in my experience is quite important, especially at a young age. Eliza described the experience of being alone and afraid, with nobody who knew her or who cared, and going under with anesthesia, terrified.

She remembers how dismissive and condescending they were and felt they were using her as an experiment. She has vivid memories of the way they talked to her before and the way they reported after the surgery. “We didn’t really know what we were looking for.” One major problem with fistulas is that they will recur if not completely removed initially. In her case, it meant repetitive traumas throughout the periods of 4th and 5th chakra development suppressing her voice and sense of agency over her life.

Decades later Eliza had a traumatic dental procedure made worse by the dentist side-talking with an assistant about topics unrelated to the delicate task at hand. We did EFT tapping on that experience prior to her next dental procedure, and she decided it was time to take her power back. She proactively asked the dentist to focus only on her during the bone graft and gum repair. It went much better than expected as she symbolically healed the block in her 5th chakra and her relationship with healthcare providers.

Eliza shared a healing dream during a coaching session after setting the intention to build a bridge to the future instead of burning it. A male contractor offers to help with craft work. He has a blue energy suit of protective overalls. Fire soothes the spirit and calms the mind. Using the Ullman Method, if this were my dream I would wonder if my masculine side is working to protect the energy of my blue throat chakra, so that the fire from my heart chakra can flow across that bridge into the higher chakras.

Caroline Myss, arguably the most famous medical intuitive since Edgar Cayce, gave a comprehensive overview of the chakra system in her 1996 book Anatomy of the Spirit. Her accurate remote reading in 1990 on one of my MRI patients with a malignant bone tumor in the sacrum related to a severe imbalance of the 2nd chakra had a major influence on my career path as detailed in this blog Is Medical Intuition Real and Does It Work? I recently reviewed her chapter on the 5th chakra for this blog.

She considers the throat chakra to be the center of willpower with the associated challenge of aligning our will with God’s will through the choices we make. Understanding the resulting energy consequences causes us to be honest and avoid lying to ourselves or others. Speaking our truth requires faith to overcome fear and allow manifestation as part of a grander spiritual design. The sacrament of Confession holds us accountable for our actions and liberates us from spiritual karma.

If the throat chakra is functioning well there is a balanced flow of energy from the heart to the higher chakras. Caroline shares five rules for working with the will in the 5th chakra including: 1) Make no judgements; 2) Have no expectations; 3) Give up the need to know why things happen as they do; 4) Trust that the unscheduled events of our lives are a form of spiritual direction; 5) Have the courage to make the choices we need to make, accept what we cannot change, and have the wisdom to know the difference.

Medical intuitive, psychiatrist and neuroscientist Mona Lisa Schulz described herself as a poster child for imbalances of the 5th emotional center in her 1998 book Awakening Intuition. She had a history of cervical spine disease exacerbated after getting hit by a truck and hyperthyroidism due to Graves’ disease as a manifestation of her incessant impatience rushing to achieve her goals. The thyroid is the master gland for timing, so it is ironic that she died prematurely in a car accident last year.

In the book Mona Lisa shared an intuitive reading case report of Cecelia, a 60-year-old woman with hypothyroidism manifesting as problems with energy, libido, and fatigue. She worked for a government agency, but couldn’t connect the passion in her heart to open a flower shop with the very mental focus of her current job. Even though Cecelia had saved enough money to fulfill her dream, she was blocked in expressing her creativity due to fear which also resulted in a stiff cervical spine.

Girls are known to be more advanced verbally in childhood than boys, but their voices are typically suppressed in their teenage years leading to 5th chakra imbalances extending into adulthood. Reclaiming that power for healing is the goal of my EFT for 5th Chakra Illnesses video. This summer I will create two more blogs and videos for the 6th and 7th chakras prior to the July 26th introductory event for the launch of the August/September Shift Network course. Stay tuned for further updates coming soon.

Originally published on Medium.com 5/16/2025