Clear perception with intuition vs Illusions and deluding yourself

This blog on the 6th chakra follows the one on the 5th chakra last month

My holistic physical therapist friend and teaching partner Terry Lynch has given me permission to retell her personal story of a dramatic 6th chakra imbalance that I have heard her share many times before in our prior workshops on healing symbolic diseases at the annual conferences of the Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology. Since the third eye chakra in balance facilitates clear perception, going blind in one eye on the way to work is a guaranteed way to bring attention to a 6th chakra block.

Thirty years ago, Terry was enjoying teaching at Stony Brook University in an academic physical therapy training program while raising 2 young children and commuting an hour both ways in Long Island traffic. She was firmly committed to the illusion that she could handle all the associated stresses and maintain her health. That delusion was shattered when she was diagnosed with optic neuritis in her right eye as an early symptom of multiple sclerosis after driving to work seeing only through her left eye.

One of her physical therapy patients with MS said that taking the recommended drugs for the condition felt like having the flu every day, so Terry was highly motivated to go on a quest to find alternatives in holistic healing. She was already listening to audiotapes on her long commutes by motivational speakers like Denis Waitley and Tony Robbins, so her intuition guided her to Louise Hay’s You Can Heal Your Life, described as the definitive guide on the power of the mind to heal the body.

As a physician I was initially skeptical of her books when I started using them in 1988, but there are often nuggets of intuitive truth about the origins of a long list of symptoms. When Terry looked up eye problems she found “I didn’t like the life I was looking at” which caused her to reassess the challenges she was facing about work-life balance. She cut back to part-time and hired a full-time nanny to replace her unreliable babysitter. Her eyesight came back, but there were still other MS symptoms to heal.

Ongoing fatigue, pain and weakness led her to explore energy medicine solutions like EFT tapping and other energy psychology methods including EmoTrance. In addition to the 6th chakra imbalance, she also had 1st chakra fear issues which predisposed her to autoimmune disease dating back to her childhood as the 5th of 12 children where she sometimes felt overlooked by her overwhelmed mother. She eventually fully healed, took a few years off to be with her kids, and had two more children.

My EFT mentor Carol Look published her Improve Your Eyesight with EFT book in 2006 based on an informal study she did with 100 people who tapped through a variety of emotions over an 8-week period. Anger was the emotion most often trapped in the eyes represented by the somatic metaphor of “blinding rage.” EFT researcher Peta Stapleton confirmed the results in a recent study “Clinical EFT for Visually Impaired Individuals: Effects on Psychological Wellbeing and Subjective Visual Functioning.”

In Eastern Body, Western Mind: Psychology and the Chakra System as a Path to the Self, Anodea Judith makes interesting observations about the difference between vision and illusion. “Both are pictures held in the mind, and both shape our behavior. But vision leads us forward and illusion holds us back. An illusion tends to be held as a certainty and forced into place — something we believe is real and unchangeable. An illusion binds the energy; a vision consciously directs it.” Terry followed her vision to heal.

Medical intuitive Caroline Myss notes that “The challenges of the sixth chakra are opening the mind, developing an impersonal mind, retrieving one’s power from artificial and ‘false truths’; learning to act on internal direction; and discriminating between thoughts motivated by strength and those by fear and illusion. In becoming conscious one is able to detach from subjective perceptions and see the truth or symbolic meaning in a situation.” In summary, the task of the third eye is to “Seek Only the Truth.”

Failure to hear the truth can also indicate a block in the 6th chakra as described by psychiatrist Mona Lisa Schulz in an intuitive reading for a client she refers to as Otis. He was a farmer set in his ways running the farm which had been in the family for generations. Profits were drastically down, and his son with a degree in agricultural business management offered to make some changes. Otis refused to listen and developed dizziness and vomiting due to Meniere’s disease affecting his inner ear.

Another one of her medical intuition clients named Marsha was afflicted with tinnitus. She had an overly involved and meddling mother who wanted her to take a job closer to home. Marsha developed ringing and pain in her right ear which blocked out her mother’s voice. She herself had issues with rigidity and control and considered her mother to be irrational and uninhibited. Marsha repressed her emotions which were then expressed as a somatic metaphor through her ear.

A coaching client on mine with Meniere’s disease had right ear deafness and left ear tinnitus. She had to take Valium to manage the associated vertigo. Her symptoms started when she was board president for a non-profit that she had founded. The treasurer who was sarcastic just like her father ambushed her with a screaming attack at a board meeting that led to her resignation. Her EFT tapping phrases “sick to my stomach” and “thrown out like garbage” resolved her chronic vertigo in just two sessions.

You can address many of these symbolic diseases and blocked emotions using EFT tapping with the goal of creating clear perception and access to intuitive guidance.

