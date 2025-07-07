Spiritual connection vs Material attachment

This blog on the 7th chakra follows the 5th chakra and 6th chakra blogs in the prior 2 months

Headaches can be one of the physical manifestations of a 7th chakra imbalance. A couple decades ago when I was practicing acupuncture at the Duke Student Health Clinic I was referred a divinity student who had been sexually harassed by her community preceptor. She had severe debilitating headaches which were preventing her from completing her course work. Prior to coming to see me, she had gone for a massage in an attempt to relax which triggered a panic attack requiring a 911 call.

After beginning with some acupuncture for the headaches, I started to teach her EFT to deal with the emotional stress. We tapped through the acupuncture points and shifted into an imagery process. As she began to relax into a scene in nature, she started to panic when the face of the perpetrator appeared in front of her. I said to do whatever she wanted to make it into a more comfortable image. She spray painted it blue and went into a deep trance which resulted in a profound spiritual experience.

I referred her to our Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program where she completed her healing process. Later that semester she went to a conference where the perpetrator was present, and she was able to confront him without getting retraumatized. It was a dramatic example of how opening the crown chakra to a higher spiritual connection can overcome material attachments to beliefs about religious authority figures that create cognitive dissonance and physical symptoms.

Regarding the emergence of unconscious material, Anodea Judith notes: “We may be bombarded with feelings, sensations or information we are not equipped to handle. If our work in the lower chakras has formed a foundation for higher consciousness, we will have the tools and context necessary for handling difficult material. If not, we can go to someone trained to help … to use the information to work through the knots of our psychic being. They may have somatic, emotional, or symbolic aspects.”

Psychiatrist/neuroscientist/medical intuitive Mona Lisa Schulz observed that the health of the crown chakra has to do with our sense of purpose in life or lack thereof. She recounts the story of Shirley, one of her patients with Guillain-Barre syndrome acquired after a viral infection as a teenager, who later in life started to regain her ability to walk. However, she lacked purpose in life and was attached to her identity as an invalid saying “I need a wheelchair, and I deserve twenty-four-hour care.”

A more hopeful perspective was shared by medical intuitive Caroline Myss about her client Per who endured the dark night of the soul after being diagnosed with HIV. He fell into despair and depression following the death of his mother lacking any spiritual purpose in life. Per retreated into isolation in the mountains and began to read mystical literature and meditate. He experienced “ecstasy beyond human consciousness” and felt his fear disintegrate as his immune system returned to maximum health.

Anodea Judith comments that “We open this chakra by developing the capacity for stillness and concentration, for which there is no better tool than meditation.” She also emphasizes that the journey up the chakras is about “discovering who we are” while the journey back down through the chakras is about “creating who we are.” When the crown chakra lesson of spiritual understanding is achieved we are able to return to the root chakra with the ability for manifestation in the physical world.

One of the bonuses for registering for my Shift Network course will be an Up and Down the Chakras Dialogue with Anodea Judith which will highlight her wisdom teachings.

