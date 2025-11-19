Let Magic Happen Newsletter

Let Magic Happen Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc's avatar
Marc
Nov 19

A great review of all of these studies and results. Let's hope our Pediatricians can find new ways to help their patients without depending on Pharma and Insurance companies to pad their incomes for making their patients sicker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture