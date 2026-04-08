Natural mind-body-spirit approaches for your journey to healing! (perplexity.ai)

My recent Spring Cleaning for Your Chakras Zoom workshop on 3/21/26 was so successful that it inspired me to start a new Chronic Illness Holistic Self-Healing Facebook group. It is modeled after my Frozen Shoulder Healing group which has grown exponentially from 10K members last spring to 61K members this year since the publication of my Frozen Shoulder Healing: Diagnostic Methods and Treatment Options book. If this new group proves to be as popular, I will plan to write another book.

This group is for sharing information about meditation, expressive writing, EFT tapping, hypnosis, dreamwork and other mind-body-spirit modalities. Clearing energetic blocks in the chakras due to emotional trauma can be the key to healing autoimmune diseases and lower extremity problems, chronic musculoskeletal and abdominal pain syndromes, eating disorders and diabetes, heart, lung and sinus diseases, neck and thyroid problems, eye and ear diseases, and headaches and neurological disorders.

There is already a Chronic Illness Support Group, so if you want to share about how much you are suffering, please join that one. If you are looking for self-healing without surgery, medication and injections, you may find useful guidance here. This group is focused on success stories, and whatever you did to heal yourself or your clients. Feel free to promote workshops, clinics, books, etc., but please disclose any financial interests, and no MLM or network marketing products like LifeWave or EllieMD.

Many chronic illnesses can be considered somatic metaphors representing repressed emotions that are expressed in physical symptoms as described by clinical immunologist/psychiatrist Brian Broom. These energetic imbalances can be explored using different symbolic systems including the chakras, the Chinese five elements, and the esoteric concepts in popular books such as Louise Hay’s Heal Your Body which provides an encyclopedic list of symptoms and their metaphysical meanings.

In the Chinese five elements there are correspondences with two organs, an emotion, and a body tissue. Water is associated with the kidneys and bladder, fear, and the bones. Wood is associated with the liver and gall bladder, anger, and the sinews and tendons. Fire is associated with the heart and small intestines, joy, and the blood vessels. Earth is associated with the stomach and spleen, worry, and the muscles. Metal is associated with the lungs and large intestine, grief, and the skin.

The 1st chakra has safety as a developmental focus which relates back to the needs of an infant with fear as a shadow emotion. Associated illnesses related to root chakra imbalances include autoimmune diseases like lupus, psoriatic arthritis, chronic urticaria, and immune thrombocytopenia, plus lower leg problems such as fractures, calf cramps, and hip pain. A useful mantra for meditation on these issues is “I am safe,” while a typical EFT tapping reminder phrase is “I have fear blocking my 1st chakra.”

The 2nd chakra has freedom as a developmental focus which relates back to the needs of a toddler with anger as a shadow emotion. Associated illnesses related to sacral chakra imbalances include back pain, failed back syndrome, frozen shoulder, chronic regional pain syndrome, interstitial cystitis, and irritable bowel syndrome. A useful mantra for meditation on these issues is “I am free,” while a typical EFT tapping reminder phrase is “I have anger blocking my 2nd chakra.”

The 3rd chakra has self-esteem as a developmental focus which relates back to the needs of a preschooler with shame as a shadow emotion. Associated illnesses related to solar plexus chakra imbalances include eating disorders such as food cravings, obesity, diabetes and anorexia, plus gastrointestinal conditions such as ulcers and Crohn’s disease. A useful mantra for meditation on these issues is “I am enough,” while a typical EFT tapping reminder phrase is “I have shame blocking my 3rd chakra.”

The 4th chakra has social relationships as a developmental focus which relates back to the needs of a grade schooler with grief as a shadow emotion. Associated illnesses related to heart chakra imbalances include sinusitis and postnasal drip, and lung diseases like asthma and bronchitis, plus heart conditions like arrhythmias and heart attacks. A useful mantra for meditation on these issues is “I am grateful,” while a typical EFT tapping reminder phrase is “I have grief blocking my 4th chakra.”

The 5th chakra has speaking the truth as a developmental focus which relates back to the needs of a preteen with lying as a shadow emotional issue. Associated illnesses related to throat chakra imbalances include neck problems and thyroid diseases such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis leading the hypothyroidism and Graves disease causing hyperthyroidism. A useful mantra for meditation on these issues is “I am truthful,” while a typical EFT tapping reminder phrase is “I have lies blocking my 5th chakra.”

The 6th chakra has clear perception as a developmental focus which relates back to the needs of a teenager with illusions as a shadow emotional issue. Associated illnesses related to 3rd eye chakra imbalances include eye diseases such as optic neuritis, myopia, and farsightedness, plus ear problems like tinnitus, Meniere’s disease, and vertigo. A useful mantra for meditation on these issues is “I am clear,” while a typical EFT tapping reminder phrase is “I have illusions blocking my 6th chakra.”

The 7th chakra has spiritual connection as a developmental focus which relates back to the needs of a young adult with material attachments as a shadow emotional issue. Associated illnesses related to crown chakra imbalances include headaches, brain tumors, and neurological diseases such as ALS and Guillain-Barre syndrome. A useful mantra for meditation on these issues is “I am connected” while a typical EFT tapping reminder phrase is “I have attachments blocking my 7th chakra.”

EFT tapping videos are available for each of the 7 chakras for you to do your own self-healing, along with a specific video on Chronic Illnesses. If you want to go deeper the video from the chakra workshop is still available for purchase. For anyone who would like individual coaching I offer free 20-minute consults through my website plus additional details about the coaching program. Please post your insights and questions in the Chronic Illness Holistic Self-Healing Facebook group.

Originally published on Medium.com 4/7/2026