Moorea Mitchell throwing the hammer (Photo credit: Nate Barrett Photography)

As a former Duke pole vault record holder and a retired Duke radiologist, I attend all the home track meets and the annual Alumni Athlete Networking Lunch. At the fall lunch in 2022, I met Moorea Mitchell, a junior hammer and weight thrower. We talked about how every poor performance is like a malware program that gets uploaded into a file in your brain which stores a picture, a story, and the program. When activated, it will take you back to the experience of the failure as a body memory.

Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) tapping on the endpoints of the acupuncture meridians on your face and chest while repeating the file name can be used to uninstall the program like hitting the delete key on your computer. When the file is saved again like a Word document through a neurophysiological process known as memory reconsolidation, the program has been replaced by pleasant tapping sensations. Afterwards, self-hypnosis can be used to install a program for success instead.

Moorea was intrigued and scheduled 4 Zoom coaching sessions with me. On the first 80-minute call, she said she had just suffered a back injury doing squat weight exercises and was unable to workout due to the pain. Since I often do EFT for musculoskeletal pain conditions with my coaching clients, we used the tapping phrase “I’m afraid of the excruciating back pain,” while also addressing emotional burdens she was carrying on her back typical of students at a high-pressure school like Duke.

Her back pain was gone by the next session a week later, and she was gradually able to restart her workouts with renewed vigor. Prior to learning EFT, I had worked with a lot of student-athletes in my PE-14 Stress Management and Performance Enhancement class that I taught from 1996 to 2003 including a couple NCAA champions. They learned a potpourri of mind-body techniques. As a psychology major, Moorea was open to combining these approaches with EFT to enhance her performance.

She had a hammer throw failure the prior season at the ACC Championship Meet which was haunting her this year. She had fouled on her first 2 throws and under pressure on the last throw choked and failed to meet the cutoff to make the finals. In the 2nd session we tapped on “I’m afraid of failing again at the ACC meet” and in the 3rd session the phrase was “I’m too far behind in lifting to set a personal record (PR).” The next day in the first indoor meet of the season, she won 1st place in the weight throw!

Moorea: “Thank you for meeting with me yesterday — just finished my first competition of the season! Today was definitely a good start and showed me that I have what it takes to get there! I attached a video of my best throw from today’s meet!” Me: “Thought I saw a smile and a little happy dance at the end!” Moorea: “Yes! My best two throws were actually when I smiled walking into the ring and after I completed the throw. I think smiling really helps me relax which is what makes me throw far.”

She continued to improve during the next 2 outdoor seasons achieving new PRs and setting the school record in the indoor weight throw. In 2024, Moorea achieved her goals of making it to the NCAA Championships in the hammer throw and breaking the 200-foot/60-meter barrier. Moorea: “I remember it being helpful mentally to set my mind at ease and make it easier to be in a relaxed space during competitions. The tapping in conjunction with sports psych helped me get out of my head at meets.”

My inspiration for using EFT to enhance sports performance comes from my psychotherapist friend Greg Warburton, MS, LPC, who has had amazing success in coaching college baseball players. His tapping approach combined with other mind-body methods is detailed in his book, Warburton’s Winning System. His most impressive results came when the Oregon State University (OSU) Beavers Baseball Team won back-to-back College World Series in 2006 and 2007, plus again in 2018.

His work received national media attention in 2007 when OSU star freshman pitcher Jorge Reyes, who won 2 games in the College World Series, was videotaped tapping in the dugout between innings by a local TV station. The reporters in this 2nd video admitted they were somewhat baffled by watching the EFT process, but the bottom line is that it worked and they won again and again. Below is a testimonial from College Hall of Fame Coach Pat Casey, OSU Baseball Head Coach from 1994–2018:

“I have had the pleasure of not only working with Greg but also building a friendship over the many years he has worked with players here at OSU. Greg brings a mental and emotional approach to teaching that has had a huge impact on several players, how they handle pressure in the game and in Life. I have always appreciated his confidence that he will bring out a positive mind with a competitive spirit. Greg also knows and understands every player is unique and finds the best method to reach that individual.”

Through 2025, he is connected to 9 other National Championships including softball and rowing, and a few current Major League Baseball players have been taught tapping by Greg. I want to highlight that what Greg and I are teaching for mental and emotional fitness leads to the consistent top performances of champions. It is an effective cure for the “yips,” a sudden and unexplained loss of skills in experienced athletes which is thought to have a psychological origin.

Motivated by Greg’s success, I offered to teach EFT to the Duke Baseball Team in the fall of 2018. Former Head Coach Chris Pollard invited me to do an hour of group tapping with the team. They had made it to the Super Regional Playoffs that spring, but lost the final game that would have sent them to the College World Series. We focused on that failure during the EFT process, but they got a similar result the next spring. Perhaps, if I had been asked to do individual sessions, the outcome might have been better.

Here is an EFT tapping video for sports performance to show an example of what I teach to athletes. As a bonus for students, tapping is also useful for test-taking anxiety, fear of public speaking, and emotional barriers to attracting abundance. I’m available to teach an introductory 1-hour tapping session to teams as a free service in-person or via Zoom, plus I offer 20-minute free phone coaching consults for individual athletes. I look forward to assisting all-comers in tapping your hidden potential.

Previously published on Medium.com 5/21/2026