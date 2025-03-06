MRI of adhesive capsulitis with arrow to dark fibrosis of shoulder capsule

If you found your way to this book, you probably have had symptoms for many days or weeks already, as the unexplained onset of pain with frozen shoulder (FS) can be quite baffling for a while until you eventually find out about this mysterious affliction. There are many other possible causes of shoulder pain, but when you start to lose your range of motion (ROM) it inevitably leads you down the adhesive capsulitis rabbit hole on a quest for answers.

The diagnosis of FS is usually made clinically based on the typical history of unexplained onset of shoulder pain followed by gradual loss of ROM in the 1st and 2nd freezing stages of inflammation. Dramatic decreases in forward flexion, abduction, and external and internal rotation occur in the 3rd frozen stage as the synovitis is replaced with fibrosis and constant pain begins to diminish. The inability to move the hand above shoulder level leads to inevitable comparisons to the short arms of the dreaded prehistoric predator T. Rex in this video.

If an experienced clinician suspects another diagnosis inexpensive plain radiographs will be the first step which are usually normal in FS. When an MRI or ultrasound that was ordered to exclude a possible rotator cuff abnormality does not show a tear, thickening of the capsule in the axillary recess and around the coracohumeral ligament at the rotator cuff interval can confirm the diagnosis of FS. However, in idiopathic primary FS neither one of these expensive imaging tests is routinely necessary if the history and physical examination are diagnostic.

Most patients with FS are between 40 and 60 years of age with 70% being women. Menopause and diabetes are the biggest risk factors due to loss of the anti-inflammatory effect of estrogen and the pro-inflammatory effect of elevated blood sugar. It occurs in up to 5% of the general population and in up to 10% with type 1 diabetes and in up to 22% with type 2 diabetes. FS is also associated with HLA-B27 positivity and autoimmune disease including hyperthyroidism from Grave’s disease and hypothyroidism from Hashimoto’s disease.

The many options are listed here in the order of suggested implementation from non-invasive and inexpensive approaches to invasive and expensive procedures. I will not discuss muscle relaxants and analgesic approaches that do not decrease inflammation such as pain relief creams. In accordance with the 4 stages of FS, it is best to begin with anti-inflammatory choices in the freezing stage prior to using therapies that focus on mobilization of the joint to regain ROM that may cause more inflammation if started too early. Manipulation under anesthesia, arthroscopy, and embolization which have significant risks should be reserved as a last resort.

