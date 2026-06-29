MRI of adhesive capsulitis with arrow to dark fibrosis of shoulder capsule

The 2nd Edition of Frozen Shoulder Healing: Diagnostic Methods and Treatment Options has just been released as a PDF eBook with 286 hyperlinked references covering 29 different anti-inflammatory remedies, injection procedures, manual therapies, and surgical approaches is available for download from the Let Magic Happen store. It is also available as a Kindle eBook, Audiobook and Paperback on Amazon. This expanded version has increased from 65 to 95 pages with new professional endorsements from an orthopedic surgeon and a nurse practitioner, plus many testimonials from the 67K members of the Frozen Shoulder Healing Facebook Group beginning with this one below.

I cannot recommend Dr. Larry Burk’s resources for frozen shoulder highly enough. After reading The Frozen Shoulder Healing book and participating in his online Facebook group, I was able to recover to approximately 95% function within 7 months. Anyone who has experienced frozen shoulder knows how significant that is. The pain is relentless, sleep becomes difficult, and even simple daily activities can become exhausting.

Joining Dr. Burk’s Facebook group dramatically speeds up your understanding of the condition and the various healing options available. Compared to many others in the group, my frozen shoulder journey was relatively short. I attribute that both to the guidance Dr. Burk provides and to my previous experience working with functional medicine practitioners while recovering from chronic Lyme disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Through that earlier healing journey, I had already been introduced to techniques Dr. Burk discusses in his book, particularly Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), also known as tapping.

One of the most important lessons I learned from Dr. Burk was the importance of calming inflammation early and avoiding aggressive physical therapy during the painful freezing stage. Initially, I followed the traditional medical route. After months of escalating stress at work and at home, I developed severe shoulder pain. At first, I assumed it was related to overuse after breaking my hand in a car accident and continuing to work almost immediately afterward. By October, however, the pain had become unbearable. I saw a pain management specialist who diagnosed adhesive capsulitis after an MRI and referred me to physical therapy. PT involved wall climbs, stretching, rotational exercises, and forced manipulation. While the heat and stim treatments provided temporary relief, the exercises consistently made my symptoms worse.

My intuition told me something wasn’t right. That was when I found Dr. Larry Burk’s Facebook group. Reading the experiences of others and learning from Dr. Burk’s recommendations helped validate my instinct to stop forcing the shoulder. I reduced sugar and alcohol, adjusted my therapy approach, and began using castor oil combined with DMSO — a recommendation from Dr. Burk that immediately stood out to me because I had prior experience using both therapies separately. Within days of applying the combination overnight, I experienced significant pain reduction.

The most underestimated tool in Dr. Burk’s book, however, is EFT tapping. For people unfamiliar with EFT, it can initially sound “woo woo.” The good news is that it does not matter whether you fully believe in it for it to help. EFT is a well-documented approach with growing clinical support for stress reduction and emotional processing. Dr. Burk frequently discusses the connection between frozen shoulder, emotions, and suppressed anger. Through my previous work exploring the emotional aspects of chronic illness, I had already encountered similar concepts in both functional medicine and Chinese medicine.

At first, I resisted the idea because I consider myself an optimistic person. But as I reflected honestly on the months leading up to my frozen shoulder, I realized how much pressure, frustration, and suppressed anger I had been carrying. After watching Dr. Burk’s EFT videos, I began creating customized tapping scripts focused on the specific emotional stressors happening in my life. I even used ChatGPT to help structure EFT language around anger, pressure, and resentment patterns that I had difficulty consciously identifying. Combined with the cathartic writing exercises Dr. Burk recommends, the process became incredibly powerful.

Between the castor oil/DMSO treatments and the EFT work, my shoulder steadily improved. Today, I have almost full range of motion, very little pain, and I am back to riding my horse without fear of the sudden “zingers” that frozen shoulder can cause. For anyone hoping to avoid surgery, repeated steroid injections, or prolonged suffering, I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Larry Burk’s book, Facebook community, and especially his emphasis on EFT. His approach gave me tools that addressed not just the shoulder itself, but also the underlying stress and inflammation contributing to the condition.

Elizabeth Merchant Gory, BS, Senior Director of Organizational Excellence, LEO Pharma

I am a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with extensive expertise in regenerative medicine and founder of Texas Orthobiologics, a concierge orthopedic practice in Dallas focused on advanced nonsurgical treatments alongside surgical solutions when necessary. I currently serve as President of the Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation and am a recognized educator, frequently teaching physicians nationwide on cutting-edge biologic therapies and ultrasound-guided procedures. My structured approach to helping patients overcome frozen shoulder includes options such as specific home stretches, ultrasound guided hydrodilatation, platelet rich plasma injection, manipulation under anesthesia, and surgical release. By personalizing the treatment plan based on the patient’s clinical condition, I have been successful in helping most patients overcome adhesive capsulitis within 3 months of starting treatment!

As an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder specialist who has treated thousands of patients with adhesive capsulitis, I appreciate resources that genuinely help patients understand and take control of this frustrating condition. The Frozen Shoulder Healing: Diagnostic Methods and Treatment Options book is a comprehensive and accessible overview of the condition, from its underlying mechanisms to a broad range of treatment strategies. What stands out is its emphasis on patient education and active participation in recovery — both critical to achieving optimal outcomes. While no single resource can replace individualized medical care, this book serves as a valuable guide for patients seeking to better understand their diagnosis and explore the spectrum of available treatment options. I give it my strongest recommendation!

- Don Buford, MD, RMSK, Orthopedic Surgeon, Founder of Texas Orthobiologics, Dallas, TX, Board of Directors of the Arthroscopy Association of North America

I am not only a psychiatric nurse practitioner but also a 3-time frozen shoulder and frozen hip recoveree. I had my first frozen shoulder in 2014. I had wanted to avoid the perils I knew in the medical and surgical models of using temporary methods that only mask symptoms or aggressive treatment that had significant risks. Finding an innovative sports medicine provider, I underwent what seemed to be “investigational work” then with PRP and stem cell injections. I was in the frozen stage as I began treatment and within 4 weeks, I thawed quickly and recovery began. That was nearly a 9-month journey to get the right treatment and heal. The second one was a bit more resistant and took two injections of PRP to resolve in 6–8 weeks of treatment. By the time the third happened, I had written the Frozen Shoulder Survival Guide and quickly intervened with PRP injections just about 6 weeks after early diagnosis. Start to finish was a 3-month journey when I learned to incorporate cryo spot treatments and redlight treatments. Since then, all my patients are on the protocol of PRP, BPC 157 peptide treatment, DSMO topical applications, and the recommendation of redlight, shockwave, and chiropractic if able. It has been a journey, especially the hip. Frozen hips are rare and resistant. It took well over 18 months to heal and become pain free. Range of motion is still limited but I do run 3–5miles a day since recovery. Healing is possible, and does not need to be aggressive, or lengthy in most cases. It is because we nurture, not torture to get great results.

Dr. Larry provides a comprehensive approach to learn not only how to describe and understand frozen shoulder, but the vast ways it can be triggered into full blown manifestation of physical, and emotional debilitation. It is a great honor to collaborate with him and to be able to discuss such a very acute and painful diagnosis that is often poorly managed in the mainstream medical community. Many people suffer for months or longer until someone happens upon the real diagnosis and treatment of frozen shoulder. Using this book can really help accelerate learning and options for treatment that can save time, money, and costly mistakes with a path to rapid interventions. Knowing his holistic approach, I too find treating frozen shoulder correctly can lead to a faster and most improved recovery. He highlights the critical role that emotions play, in my opinion, as one of the most significant triggers to this debilitating condition. Getting to the root of the problem is key to healing.

Patricia Gilliano-McClung, DNP, PMHNP- BC, Founder of Magnolia Behavioral Wellness

I offer free 20-minute phone or Zoom (outside the US) consults through my website to evaluate your frozen shoulder (FS) or other chronic symptoms and determine if it is a fit to do coaching work together. During 80-minute Zoom coaching sessions I will act as your guide on your healing journey using EFT tapping, hypnosis, expressive writing, and dreamwork to release any emotions such as anger or grief that may have triggered your FS or other chronic illnesses. If you have had an MRI, I will explain the significance of the findings in your radiology report based on my experience of having read over 60,000 MRI studies. There are opportunities for discounted FS coaching sessions.

Originally published on Medium.com 6/25/2026