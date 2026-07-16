The Road to Emotional Freedom! Photo by Dagmar Ehling

Have you tried everything and your physical symptoms still will not go away? Your body may be attempting to get a message to your conscious mind that there is an imbalance in your life. Meditation, expressive writing, emotional freedom techniques (EFT), self-hypnosis and dreamwork can all be useful in Healing Lower Chakra Shadow Issues in Physical Illnesses. These mind-body-spirit self-healing techniques focus on Transforming Symptoms as Metaphors by exploring their hidden emotional meanings.

Fear is the most primitive of all emotions which is why it impacts the first root chakra so powerfully. When the basic safety of an infant is threatened it may result in a chronic fearful reaction from the immune system setting the stage for autoimmune disease later in life. Antibodies that are meant for self-defense lash out indiscriminately causing damage and inflammation throughout the body. These diseases may manifest symbolically in mild forms such as hives or severe conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Anger issues often relate to imbalances of the second sacral chakra. When toddlers feel safe enough to explore the world on their own the response from parental authority figures is usually a resounding No which triggers the Terrible Two reaction stemming from a perceived restriction of freedom. Repressed anger can result in a broad range of endless suffering later in life from years of debilitating low back pain unrelieved by medication to excruciating frozen shoulder that lasts for months and months.

Grief gets stuck in the fourth heart chakra and may linger there for years. In Chinese five element theory it is associated with the lung as well as the sinuses resulting in chronic bronchitis, sinusitis and post-nasal drip. These nagging conditions may be slow to heal despite repeated courses of antibiotics until the underlying grief is resolved. The symbolic metaphor in these cases is often inner crying with tears trapped in the sinuses that run down the back of the throat into the lungs causing an annoying cough or worse.

For more information about healing through all 7 of the chakras with expressive writing, EFT tapping, self-hypnosis and dreamwork I teach a Saturday Zoom workshop every March on the Spring Equinox as detailed in this Spring Cleaning for Your Chakras blog. I also offer 20-minute free coaching phone consults to see if Zoom coaching sessions with me would be a fit for you to heal physical illnesses, transform difficult emotions and enhance your performance.

Originally published on Medium 10/3/2021.