The 25,800-year Precession Cycle of the Earth from bibhudevmisra.com

Just like Bill Murray in the classic movie Groundhog Day keeps waking up to repeat the same day over and over again every morning, Mankind in the Yuga Cycle of the Ages keeps waking up every 25,800 years to the cataclysmic rebirth of civilization at the end of the Kali Yuga/Iron Age. The pictured wheel of time is derived from complex calendrical calculations found in Bibhu Dev Misra’s thoroughly documented 2023 book Yuga Shift: The End of the Kali Yuga & The Impending Planetary Transformation.

His prediction that the Kali Yuga will end on March 21, 2025 is based on historical dates from the Vedic texts and the records of other sacred traditions. The calculations date back to 9,676 BCE, a time when a worldwide catastrophe was recorded in the myths and legends of many indigenous and ancient cultures. It corresponds to the end of the Younger Dryas period which began 1200 years earlier likely related to comet impacts as detailed in Graham Hancock’s Ancient Apocalypse Netflix series.

This timing corresponds to the dating of Gobekli Tepe in Turkey, one of the oldest known archeological sites in the world, built at the end of the last Ice Age which marked the end of the Satya Yuga/Golden Age. In the Yuga Shift book, Misra provides evidence that 4 cyclic ages of the world were described by many societies including the Egyptians, Persians, Hopis, Aztecs, Greeks, and Lakota. There is a descension through the Golden, Silver, Bronze, and Iron Ages with a return ascension to the Golden Age.

In the Vedic writings each Yuga lasts for 2700 years followed by a 300-year transition into the next Yuga providing a total cycle of 24,000 years which is a mismatch with the accepted precession of the equinoxes through the 12 constellations of the Zodiac over a span of 25,800 years. He reconciles this discrepancy by noting that the Greek tradition described two extended periods of purging on opposite poles of the cycle called Kataklysmos with inundation by water and Ekpyrosis with destruction by fire.

The “Deluge” corresponded to the stories of the Great Flood during the Younger Dryas period and the “Conflagration” is where we are headed next. He notes that minor cataclysms possibly related to meteor showers have occurred after each Yuga marked by historical civilization reboots in 6676 BCE, 3676 BCE and 676 BCE. There is also paleontological evidence that human lifespans, stature and intelligence decrease and increase with the cycle as described in the Old Testament of the Bible.

My first exposure to the concept of the Cycle of the Ages came through reading director Jay Weidner’s blog on Tolkien at the End of Time; Alchemical Secrets of The Lord of the Rings. He revealed provocative insights into Tolkien’s mythic reimagining of the prehistory of Europe in the beloved trilogy which chronicles the dawn of the Iron Age of men at the end of the Bronze Age of elves which had been preceded by the Silver and Gold Ages of the gods in his prequel book The Silmarillion.

I found out about the Yuga Shift book from watching a Dreamland video interview of astrologer Barbara Hand Clow by Whitley Streiber, author of Communion. His book was my introduction to the ET phenomenon back in 1987 when the alien eyes on the cover stared out from every bookstore display case. With the recent hearing on government UAP reports of various discs, orbs and other UFOs, Hand Clow notes that the astrological signs indicate the first few months of 2025 will be tumultuous.

Dr. Steven Greer has been investigating UFO reports through the Disclosure Project for several decades and has pointed out that many of the sightings may be due to secret human-made aerospace vehicles reverse-engineered by major defense contractors from recovered extraterrestrial crafts. I spent a week with Greer in 2017 at one of his CE5 expeditions without any sightings, but there has been a recent blast of misinformation about UAPs many of which turned out to be drones rather than orbs.

My friend Christopher Bledsoe, author of the UFO of God, can tell the difference between drones and orbs which he communicates with on a daily basis as documented in hundreds of videos. I’ve been with him on several occasions when they appear in response to his prayers to The Lady who has shared prophecies of the future with him. On Easter 2019, She said that the 7-year Biblical period of Tribulation from the Book of Revelation had just started and would end on Easter 2026.

Bibhu Dev Misra shared with me that his research indicates the dates are likely one decade later from 2029 to 2036 during the passage of the Earth through the Taurid resonant swarm of comet fragments. However the timing works out, his insights about the coming Ekpyrosis point to an extended period of planetary instability as we enter the ascending Yuga cycle. Remember that apocalypse means revelation and perhaps ITEOTWAWKI, so be prepared for more to be revealed soon.

There was an auspicious sign already in 2024 when a white buffalo calf was born in Yellowstone National Park fulfilling a prophecy of the Lakota. There have been many white bison born in the past two decades in captivity, but this one is the first documented in the wild. Chief Arvol Looking Horse, keeper of the sacred bundle containing the pipe given to them by the White Buffalo Calf Woman, said it is a blessing and warning to take better care of the Earth for the future of our children.

Originally published 1/31/2025 on Medium.com