Naomi Wolf, celebrated feminist author and former campaign consultant to Bill Clinton and Al Gore, is the CEO of the DailyClout whose research team of 3250 volunteers has spent the last 2 years investigating the Pfizer Documents. Her transition into a COVID truth-teller is described in her 2023 book, Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith, and Resistance in a New Dark Age. The dark reality of the incriminating clinical trial data for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now documented in her new book The Pfizer Papers, destined to be as damning as the legendary Pentagon Papers.

This book could not have been written without the bold and relentless legal work of Informed Consent Action Network attorney Aaron Siri who successfully sued the FDA for release of the Pfizer Documents after his FIOA request was met with an attempt to delay it for up to 75 years. The lawsuit brought by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency resulted in a federal judge mandating that the rate of release be increased from 500 pages per month to 55,000 pages per month. The WarRoom/DailyClout team then set to work reviewing the 450,000 pages.

The team rapidly found out why the FDA was so reluctant to reveal the clinical trial results. There were thousands of serious adverse reactions throughout many different organ systems, but some of the most numerous and devastating were related to women’s reproductive health. Menstrual cycles were severely dysregulated with heavy bleeding and elderly post-menopausal women starting to have periods again. 270 women became pregnant during the study, and Pfizer “lost” the records of all but 34. Among those pregnancies there was an alarming miscarriage rate of 80%.

As in the Watergate Scandal it is vital to find out who knew about this coverup, when did they know it, and how far up the chain of command in the White House did it go? The Pfizer Documents show Peter Marks, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director at the FDA, knew about this flagrant safety signal by April 2021, 3 months after the vaccine rollout. Despite this knowledge, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recommended on April 23rd that pregnant women get the vaccine. This malpractice paper trail led to the highest levels of the Biden/Harris Administration.

Two years later, on April 29th, 2023, Amy Kelly, COO of the DailyClout, broke the story about the Pfizer pregnancy data implicating Walensky who resigned a week later amidst additional criticism for lying about the vaccine stopping transmission. Obstetrician James Thorp had earlier confirmed the horrible Pfizer results in an analysis of the CDC’s VAERS database comparing the flu vaccine to the COVID vaccine in pregnancy showing a 27-fold increase in miscarriages which he described as “the greatest violation of medical ethics in the history of medicine.”

I just got my oversize hardback copy of The Pfizer Papers, all 386 pages jammed with an overwhelming number of vaccine injuries reported in the original clinical trial data and in post-marketing analysis encompassing 34 chapters written by dozens of scientists and physicians. The types included cardiac such as myocarditis and tachycardia, neurological such as stroke and Bell’s palsy, immune such as anaphylaxis and hypersensitivity, and vascular such as blood clots and vasculitis, plus liver/kidney failure and severe skin reactions, and the most common, joint and muscle pain.

In the first 3 months after the vaccination rollout there were 1,233 deaths without mention of this alarming safety signal by the FDA or CDC. Half of the serious reactions occurred within 72 hours of the injections. In contrast, the 1976 swine flu vaccinations were halted in only 10 weeks after reports of just 25 deaths and 500 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome resulting in millions of payouts to families for damages. Instead with COVID, the White House, government agencies, legacy and social media, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology all suppressed it.

Why would there be such an aggressive program to promote the vaccines as safe and effective regardless of the obvious data to the contrary that the injections were dangerous and not even useful in preventing disease or transmission? Former Blackrock manager Edward Dowd cites insurance company data showing a 40% increase in all cause death in 2021 among normally healthy working-age adults. Analysis of government databases by mathematician Igor Chudov and Dr. Robert Chandler showed that birth rates have plummeted by 13-20% since 2021.

This disturbing reality brings up the inevitable suspicion about a global depopulation agenda which reminds of the conspiracy theory related to the 2010 TED talk by Bill Gates where he comments on what to do about the growing world population, “Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services – we can lower that by 10 to 15%.” A more ominous proclamation was inscribed on the Georgia Guidestones in 1980 and destroyed in 2022 stating as a NWO commandment, “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

Naomi Wolf notes that evidence about the disastrous impact on reproductive health suggests that this effect of the vaccines is “not a bug, but a feature” like the 1995 WHO involuntary sterilization program in Kenya when tetanus vaccines were laced with hCG to create antibodies to that fertility hormone. So, when will the government officials, media, and the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna be held accountable? The Moderna Papers is scheduled for publication on April 1, 2025, and it will be no April Fool’s joke with very similar findings to the Pfizer Documents.

To end on a positive note, the uptake for COVID boosters is now down to 4%, so remember in November whose administration previously mandated the vaccines. Naomi Wolf concludes her introduction to the book with these comments. “The story of this project is not over. Your own actions, upon your having read these reports, are part of the ongoing ripples of this work. Whom will you tell? How will you process the information? What will you do to avenge the crimes of the past? What will you do to save the future?” Our children and grandchildren’s lives depend upon our answers.