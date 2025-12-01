Frozen shoulder X-rays are usually normal

How can a condition that has no abnormalities on radiographs be so incredibly painful that it is said to be worse than childbirth? That is because the severe inflammation of adhesive capsulitis only shows up on MRI and ultrasound exams. There are two types of frozen shoulder (FS); primary and secondary which occurs due to prolonged immobilization from fractures, surgery, Parkinson’s disease, and cerebrovascular disease, or due to Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration (SIRVA).

Primary FS is one of the great mysterious enigmas of orthopedics, as it occurs spontaneously or after only minor trauma. In 1934, the legendary orthopedic surgeon Ernest Codman coined the term frozen shoulder to describe glenohumeral stiffness and pain, saying it was “difficult to define, difficult to treat and difficult to explain from the point of view of pathology.” Idiopathic FS means there is no known cause in conventional medicine which prompts me to consider a mind-body-spirit origin.

In 1953, Mayo Clinic orthopedist Mark Coventry wrote, “The periarthritic personality is a result of a ‘poised indecisiveness,’ an inability to express tension freely. The patient then becomes hung up on ‘dead center,’ in a state of disuse.” Periarthritis of the shoulder (FS) “may occur as an isolated incident in the life of a patient who appears perfectly healthy and continues to remain so.” That said, there are 3 known medical risk factors for primary FS including perimenopause, diabetes and autoimmune disease.

These conditions are all systemically pro-inflammatory due to loss of estrogen, elevation of blood sugar, and autoimmunity. However, there is no good explanation as to why the shoulder joint is specifically involved and why it occurs 30% of the time in men sometimes without any of these risk factors. My acupuncture mentor, Canadian physician Michael Greenwood from the Victoria Pain Clinic on Vancouver Island, observed that there was often a psychosomatic etiology targeting the shoulder.

Another of my mentors, clinical immunologist/psychiatrist Brian Broom from Auckland, NZ, explained the concept of somatic metaphors in his January 2012 Explore article, “Symbolic Diseases and Mind-Body Co-Emergence. A Challenge for Psychoneuroimmunology.” In the case of FS, repressed emotions, most commonly anger, manifest symbolically in the shoulder as inflammation where the synovial lining of the joint capsule at arthroscopy has been described by surgeons as “angry” red.

A 2024 Frontiers in Physiology review article by Leo Pruimboom from Granada, Spain offers “A new perspective of frozen shoulder pathology; the interplay between the brain and immune system” revealing that depression and anxiety significantly increases the risk of developing FS. It goes on to suggest “that ‘toxic’ emotions and ‘toxic’ thoughts could be part of the multifactorial etiology of FS.” Psycho-emotional stress at the start of the disease suggests a possible neuroimmune cause for FS.

The shoulder is sometimes referred to as the “emotional joint” and can be considered the “seat of responsibility” since it carries not only physical loads, but also emotional burdens. Metaphysical author Louise Hay said in her Heal Your Body book that shoulders are meant for bearing joy, not burdens. Physical therapist Gina Calderone observes from a physioenergetic perspective that FS can be a form of musculoskeletal armoring against a stuck grief process or a heart-centered wound.

Anger is one of the stages of grief that can cause FS, as illustrated by 3 of my coaching clients in the Frozen Shoulder Healing book who experienced an unexpected loss of a friendship, an abrupt end to a professional career, and an unanticipated move from a building housing a non-profit. An even greater emotional burden is the illness and death of a loved one. The key to healing is identifying the emotional trigger that occurred just prior to freezing which may have been months earlier and faded in memory.

There are a variety of methods to release trapped emotions from the shoulder, but my favorite approach is to combine expressive writing, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT tapping), and hypnosis. However, Brian Broom has success just using brief psychotherapy with his rheumatology patients, and Michael Greenwood uses acu-bodywork with his chronic pain patients combining acupuncture, acupressure, and breathwork to facilitate an altered state of consciousness for healing.

Expressive writing is a self-care method supported by years of research that allows you to get painful emotions out of the body by writing them down using evocative language. It is different from journaling in that the written material is not meant to be kept for later review. The simplest approach is just to write in a stream of consciousness format continuously for 5 minutes to fill a single sheet of paper. The only rule is to use as many emotional words as possible with no regard to grammar.

Afterwards, it is useful to look over what you have written and circle the most highly charged words. Read through the page out loud while doing continuous EFT tapping as many times as needed to dissipate the emotional charge. When you are done, destroy the paper by shredding it to finish releasing the emotions. If you are upset about a particular person, you can imagine writing them a rough draft of a letter which you never send or in the case of someone who is deceased, burn it up in smoke.

EFT is a self-healing method for FS combining acupressure and self-hypnosis that involves tapping on 9 acupuncture points of the face and chest while repeating an emotionally charged phrase. Psychologist Peta Stapleton reports there over 50 randomized controlled trials proving its effectiveness for a variety of physical and psychological conditions including one on FS by researcher Dawson Church which demonstrated decreased pain and depression after one tapping session.

A computer metaphor is the best explanation for how EFT works. Every trauma is like a malware program that gets downloaded into your acupuncture meridians and uploaded into the limbic system of your brain where your emotional memories are stored in a file containing a picture, a story, and a program. Tapping while repeating the file name allows the program to be uninstalled like hitting the computer delete key repeatedly. Self-hypnosis can be used to install a new program for healing your FS.

I offer free 20-minute consults to evaluate your FS situation and determine if it is a fit to do coaching work together. During 80-minute Zoom coaching sessions I will act as your guide on your healing journey to release any emotions that may have triggered your FS. I can assist you in choosing among the 29 different treatment options in the book to optimize your healing process. Coaching testimonials and more details about free and discounted coaching sessions can be found on my website.