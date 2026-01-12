Sanskrit Names for the 7 Chakras

My original 2019 online chakra course focused on the lower 4 energy centers, since that is where much of our childhood trauma is stored. When I got invited to teach a Shift Network course this summer on The Chakra Self-Healing Protocol, I decided to include the upper 3 energy centers because they have a 7-module business model. Now, I have distilled the essence of the teachings into a 7-hour intensive Saturday workshop, Spring Cleaning for Your Chakras, on 3/21/2026, the day after the Vernal Equinox.

When Thomas Moore, author of Care of the Soul, gave a lecture at Duke on March 20th a few decades ago, he noted that all important endeavors should start on the Spring Equinox. The season also corresponds to the wood element in Chinese medicine. A growing plant that must push its way up through the ground is a useful metaphor for how you deal with obstacles encountered during life. In wood balance, you gracefully make decisions and skillfully plan your way around barriers to progress.

In a state of wood deficiency, the tendency is to collapse in the face of any resistance, while in excess, obstruction to planned movement results in anger, metaphorically banging one’s head against the wall. Similar observations can be made about chakra imbalances which may lead to insights into achieving your goals. According to psychotherapist Anodea Judith, there are shadow demon emotions associated with each chakra which may reflect the residual effects of childhood trauma.

The Sanskrit names for the chakras in the image above sometimes reveal clues to the origins of these emotional blocks as described by energy healer Cyndi Dale. The first muladhara chakra means “base support,” so if safety is lacking the shadow emotion is fear. The 2nd svadhisthana chakra means “the abode of self,” so if you are not free to be yourself, the emotion is anger. The 3rd manipura chakra means “the city of gems,” so if you feel you are not enough, the result is shame.

The 4th anahata chakra means “unhurt,” so if your sense of gratitude is undermined by loss, the result is grief. The 5th vishuddha chakra means “purification,” so if you cannot speak your pure truth, the result is lying. The 6th anja chakra means “perceive,” so if you are unable to see clearly, the result is illusion. The 7th sahasrara chakra means “lotus of the thousand petals,” so if you do not have a connection to infinite spirituality, the result is material attachment.

These emotional issues in the lower chakras may sometimes be revealed in dreams which can guide the healing process with EFT tapping. Self-defense dreams may indicate fear in the 1st chakra, while angry dreams can reveal a 2nd chakra imbalance. Sugary dreams may indicate shame related to eating disorders in the 3rd chakra. 4th chakra grief-related dreams can include visitations by deceased relatives as a form of after-death communication which can be of great comfort to the bereaved.

In my 2018 book Dreams that Can Save Your Life, precognitive dreams led to the diagnosis of breast cancer and other physical illnesses. Related energy center imbalances may predispose you to developing a variety of different diseases that are specific to individual chakras. These somatic metaphors will be explored in the upcoming workshop through case reports taken from my coaching practice and the books of medical intuitive Caroline Myss and intuitive psychiatrist Mona Lisa Schulz.

1st chakra imbalances may lead to autoimmune diseases and lower extremity problems. 2nd chakra imbalances may result in musculoskeletal and abdominal pain syndromes. 3rd chakra imbalances may lead to eating disorders and diabetes. 4th chakra imbalances may result in heart, lung, and sinus conditions. 5th chakra imbalances may lead to neck and thyroid issues. 6th chakra imbalances may result in ear and eye diseases. 7th chakras imbalances may lead to headaches and neurological disorders.

EFT tapping videos are available for each of the 7 chakras as examples of what you will experience during the workshop as highlighted in this video. It will start at 9:30 am ET with a one-hour break for lunch from 1 to 2 PM ET and closing comments ending at 5:30 pm ET. Zoom recordings will be available the following day. By the end of day, you will have cleaned the shadow emotions out of your chakras to create healing breakthroughs for your chronic illnesses that will continue long after the course is over.

If you are tired of dealing with the emotional turmoil of chronic illness day after day like you are stuck in an endless repetitive time loop from the movie Groundhog Day, this workshop can empower you to break the cycle and wake up to a new day of emotional balance and healing. In honor of Bill Murray and his furry friend, you can get $20 off early bird registration up until 2/2/2026 using the discount code of CHAKRA77. Otherwise, you may continue to have I Got You Babe playing on your alarm every morning!

Originally published on Medium.com 1/8/2026