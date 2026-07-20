Melissa Frey, who I met through the 2024 Kennedy campaign, invited me to present on Tuesday, 8/18/2026, at the Pittsboro Supper Club from 6 to 9 PM ET on Wireless Radiation Hazards and What You Can Do About It. Brownstone Supper Clubs are organized by MAHA communities around the country on a monthly basis. The Brownstone Institute was founded in 2021 by Jeffrey Tucker after he had helped organize the Great Barrington Declaration which advocated the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

My talk will be based in part on a 2021 online course Staying Healthy in a 5G World: Heal Your Home, Heal Your Body that I taught with 3 other electromagnetic field (EMF) safety experts. The course was introduced through 3 blogs beginning with Thank You for Cell Phoning: 5G is Safe … or Not? which discloses that biophysicist Carl Blackman’s EMF research lab at the EPA was shut down the year before the Telecommunications Act was passed in 1996 prohibiting environmental objections to cell phone towers.

Since then, there has been exponential proliferation of wireless devices throughout the country with little regard for a vast number of potential safety concerns. About 5% of the population suffers from electrohypersensitivity representing the canaries in the coal mine whose debilitating symptoms such as headaches, brain fog, insomnia, and cardiac palpitations serve to warn the rest of us of EMF hazards we cannot sense. It has recently been renamed ElectroMagnetic Radiation (EMR) Syndrome.

Many of these hidden health concerns are discussed in great detail with 1000s of scientific references in Arthur Firstenberg’s book The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life which is summarized in this 17-page free PDF. The electropollution situation gets worse every year with the telecom industry relentlessly pushing all components of the Internet of Things (IoT) including smart meters, WiFi, 5G transmitters, data centers, and 1000s of satellites from Starlink and other competing companies.

The 2nd blog was Stay Healthy in a 5G World: Heal Your House, Heal Your Body which highlights the fact that no safety studies have been done on 5G and that cell phone science has many parallels to tobacco science. Studies paid for by industry are unlikely to find any evidence of hazard while research funded from independent sources are much more likely to find evidence of harm. Insurance companies are aware of the true EMF risks and refuse coverage to the wireless industry.

The FCC is considered to be a captured agency by Harvard ethicists with prior commissioners having strong ties to industry. For that reason, the agency grants the telecom companies whatever they want in terms of expansion of wireless systems without addressing significant safety concerns. The FDA and EPA which could have a role in regulating health and environmental impacts are also captured. EMF hazards also cause harm to trees, birds, bees, and other insects.

The 3rd blog Legal Strategies to Block the Rollout of 5G highlights a 2021 lawsuit against the FCC which was won by Children’s Health Defense and the Environmental Health Trust. The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled the FCC’s 2019 decision that its 1996 guidelines adequately protect the public from non-cancer harms from 5G and wireless-based technologies was capricious, arbitrary and not evidence-based. Unfortunately, the FCC has ignored the court’s mandate and has not updated its safety guidelines.

Local municipalities often feel that their hands are tied by the FCC with regard to cell towers, but that is not accurate. Even if a master license has been granted there are still many zoning and permit requirements that can be used to block the installations. Successful legal strategies on How to Protect your Community feature lawyer Andrew Campanelli with advice for city councils. It is alarming that cell phone tower placement in residential communities may decrease nearby home property values by up to 20%.

These legal, scientific, and practical concerns are addressed in holistic radiologist Rob Brown’s new book UnPlug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It which empowers readers with practical strategies to reduce exposure and make healthier choices in everyday life. Dr. Brown is Vice President of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs for the Environmental Health Trust. His 2018 book was Toxic Home/Conscious Home: A Mindful Approach to Wellness at Home.

Rob’s most intriguing research focuses on clumping of venous blood upon exposure to cell phone radiation. I just recently participated as one of the blinded ultrasound readers in his more extensive study of what is known rouleaux formation in the popliteal veins of volunteers before and after cell phone exposure. A few of the volunteers were known to have EMR Syndrome. Some studies showed dramatic clumping in the veins, but the results will not be available until the analysis is complete and published.

My involvement in EMF hazards began in 1988 when I joined the Safety Committee of the Society for MRI and the Bioelectromagnetic Society. At that time, the concerns were about power lines and radar, but that changed in 1996 with the wireless boom. In the past decade, I served for 5 years on the Non-Ionizing Advisory Committee for the NC Radiation Protection Commission. Upon stepping down, I joined the board of SafeTechNC, a non-profit that advocates for a bell-to-bell policy for cell phones in schools.

In my August Supper Club talk, I will discuss ways to mitigate EMF hazards in the home and workplace. These interventions include turning off wireless routers, opting out of smart meters, removing cordless phones, keeping cell phones on airplane mode, and other measures you can take to protect yourself. Inexpensive meters can be used to assess your situation, and if needed, EMF shielding can be used to create a sleep sanctuary in the bedroom to give your body a rest from constant exposure.

Staying Healthy in a 5G World: Heal Your Home, Heal Your Body online course, watch 4 free classes and use coupon LARRY5GDISCOUNT for an $80 discount.

Originally published on Medium 7/19/26