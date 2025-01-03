Meme paraphrased from a book by English politician Sir Anthony Weldon in 1651

This meme is my 3rd one so far, but the first one that inspired me to write a blog which was also motivated by a conversation with a close friend who is awakening from the trance of fear related to the COVID pandemic. I’ve also been listening to my 50-year-old collection of still-playable vinyl record albums recently recovered from the dusty basement of my old family home. Among the many classics I found an album by The Who from 1971 featuring their most famous hit, Won’t Get Fooled Again, which includes the currently relevant line: “I know that the hypnotized never lie.”

The lying by bureaucrats, politicians and the media that was so blatant from 2020 to 2024 is being revisited by some of the same bad actors in an attempt to keep a significant portion of the population in a perpetually hypnotized state. Fortunately, many people are waking up to the fraudulent “safe and effective” propaganda, albeit sometimes due to the tragic vaccine injury of a friend or relative. In my coaching practice, I am careful to assess which clients want the red pill of truth-telling vs those who are not yet ready for it. Everyone is entitled to their own belief system.

However, when notorious vaccine pusher Peter Hotez, ironically a pediatrician with an autistic daughter, makes a sinister prediction about a bird flu pandemic starting on January 21st the day after Trump’s second presidential inauguration, it is hard not to draw a parallel with Tony Fauci’s similar gloom and doom 2017 prognostication about a pandemic during the first Trump administration. Also, the New York City bird flu simulation training exercise held on 10/22/2024 was eerily reminiscent of the pre-COVID Event 201 tabletop exercise at Johns Hopkins on 10/18/2019.

Just when we thought we had seen the last of scarf-wearing propagandist Deborah Birx, Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator responsible for the lockdowns across the country, she is back promoting the inaccurate PCR test for bird flu. Kerry Mullis, the inventor of the test, is on record as saying it was never meant for diagnostic purposes. Using a cycle amplification of 40 or greater as was done during COVID yields many false positives inflating the pandemic numbers dramatically. Birx resigned in disgrace after violating her own travel policies on Thanksgiving of 2020.

Fast forward to early July 2024, and we are back on the dubious Moderna mRNA vaccine gravy train which is leaving the station soon with 176 million doses for the bird flu already ordered by the US government. You don’t think they would order it, if they don’t intend to use it? Coincidentally, a study was published in Nature a week later detailing risky gain-of-function research on pathogenicity and transmissibility of cattle-derived H5NI virus. As documented in RFK, Jr.’s The Wuhan Cover Up, vaccine development often goes hand in hand with bioweapons research.

Now, to top it all off, in December Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency in California for this Avian influenza after 34 human cases were reported in the state, although there has been no evidence of serious illness or human to human transmission. You know they are desperate to induce a state of panic when at the end of the year, Face The Nation trots out that infamous COVID fear monger, Leana Wen, breathlessly stating that the lack of testing for bird flu doesn't mean that the virus isn't alive in humans, and we "should have learned our lesson from COVID.”

Thankfully, many of us learned our lessons from COVID about how to effectively treat viral illnesses of all kinds using ivermectin, HCQ and other remedies from the FLCCC protocols. Early treatment is key in blocking viral replication with these zinc ionophores that eliminate the need for unsafe and ineffective vaccine programs. In that regard, there were more disturbing pandemic lessons revealed in The Pfizer Papers showing a host of severe side effects in the original clinical trial data for the mRNA vaccines ranging from miscarriages to myocarditis to blood clots to strokes to death.

Dr. Peter McCullough on X notes that the AUDENZ FDA package insert indicates “Humans injected with the CSL Seqirus H5N1 Bird Flu vaccine (AUDENZ), which is currently being globally distributed for human use, died at a rate of 1 in 200 (0.5%) compared to 0.1% in the placebo group, in one of the clinical trials (Study 3).” Remember that in 1976, the swine flu vaccinations were halted in only 10 weeks after reports of just 25 deaths and 500 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome resulting in millions of payouts to families for damages.

You might think the FDA would be protecting us from these current dangers, but instead former and current commissioners Kessler and Califf are promoting vaccines with inflated predictions of high bird flu mortality rates from 25 to 50%. The CDC is no better, touting relatively ineffective Tamiflu as a treatment with vaccine candidates ready to go. Based on director Mandy Cohen’s track record as secretary of the DHHS in North Carolina during COVID we would expect her to implement draconian lockdown policies and vaccine mandates following the money, not the science.

Fortunately, the incoming Trump administration has made promising appointments of change agents for these positions in the HHS with RFK, Jr. as the new secretary. Johns Hopkins surgeon Marty Makary, a critic of past pandemic policies, has been appointed FDA commissioner. Former congressman David Weldon, a physician skeptical of prior vaccine safety policies, has been appointed CDC director. If they are all confirmed, we can rewrite The Who’s dire concluding lyrics, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss,” so we can Make America Healthy Again!