Since I am not a pediatrician or an infectious disease expert, I will not comment on the current measles outbreak or any controversies surrounding the MMR and DPT vaccines in the childhood schedule. However, at the Independent Medical Alliance Conference last weekend, IMA board member Chris Martenson made the distinction between “private knowledge” about which vaccines are worthless and harmful and what happens when it becomes “common knowledge” that is obvious to everyone. These 5 vaccines are the “low hanging fruit” to be pruned from the CDC tree first.

Pediatric COVID vaccines are the most egregious example of injections that have only risk and no benefit. The known adverse effect of myocarditis with possible long term cardiac scarring is enough to warrant never giving it to another child. Healthy children do not die from COVID which rarely causes myocarditis. The shots were unethically added to the childhood schedule for the purpose of granting indemnity to the manufacturers. Mary Talley Bowden, MD, recently shocked Tucker Carlson with the fact that 9 million children have been injected with the latest mRNA vaccines.

Influenza vaccines are notoriously ineffective and the second most dangerous after the COVID vaccines in the VAERS database as a leading cause of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The CDC and WHO guess which viral strains to put in the vaccine every year without ever having a randomized controlled trial to prove efficacy which after the fact is at best 50% and at worst 15% as detailed by former CDC Director Robert Redfield on a recent MAHA Podcast. Most damning is the scientific fact that the flu vaccines increase the risk of getting COVID and other flu-like illnesses.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines like Gardasil are of questionable efficacy in preventing cervical cancer and are litigiously dangerous causing autoimmunity, POTS, infertility and death with multiple lawsuits pending. It has been asserted that the reason Merck pushed Gardasil so hard was to Help Pay for Vioxx (HPV) after the $4.85 billion settlement for its most infamous deadly drug. In a gross conflict of interest, CDC Director Julie Geberding rushed Gardasil through the approval process in 2006 shortly before retiring to become Merck’s Vaccine Division President.

Chickenpox vaccines are another childhood shot of dubious benefit for a relatively harmless illness with reports of adverse side effects suppressed by none other than Julie Geberding. It was approved based on the cost savings from parental time lost from work to care for a child with chickenpox, but due to waning immunity requiring repeat booster shots it is no longer cost effective. It has resulted in an increase in herpes zoster in children and adults creating a market for the shingles vaccine, although ironically, Merck’s Zostavax has been withdrawn due to multiple lawsuits.

Infant Hepatitis B vaccines are the most absurd of all the childhood injections, since its primary value is to prevent infection in adults who abuse drugs or have sex with prostitutes. Unless their mothers harbor the virus, which is screened for in routine prenatal blood testing, it is ridiculous to give babies a vaccine containing a neurotoxic dose of aluminum adjuvant based on a study with 5 days of safety testing. Sadly, during RFK, Jr.’s HHS confirmation process, Sen. Bill Cassidy cited an emotional anecdotal case report while revealing his ignorance of the relevant science.

It will be up to Kennedy’s HHS team to evaluate the science and determine which of the vaccines in the childhood schedule are safe and effective based on placebo controlled trials of sufficient duration to screen for long term side effects. His prior requests to Anthony Fauci for such studies revealed that they do not exist. The CDC has never published studies comparing the health status of unvaccinated vs vaccinated children, although pediatrician Paul Thomas showed in his practice the unvaccinated kids had much less chronic illness in keeping with the MAHA agenda.

In her recent Joe Rogan interview, nephrologist Suzanne Humphries provided historical evidence Dissolving Illusions about the efficacy of vaccines as detailed in her well-documented book. She exposes the truth behind the mythical claims of success for the smallpox and polio vaccines and also shows that the dramatic decreases in the dreaded illnesses of childhood that occurred at the beginning of the 20th century were due to life-saving sanitation improvements in public hygiene. The vaccine industry falsely claims credit although their products were introduced decades later.

No discussion about vaccines would be complete without addressing the elephant in the room represented by the autism epidemic. Doing justice to it is beyond the scope of this blog, so here is the best summary, The Political Economy of Autism. Finally, with regard to the growth market for mRNA vaccines, the technology inventor, vaccinologist Robert Malone, abandoned it years ago due to its lethal toxicity and refocused his efforts on repurposed drugs with anti-viral effects. Fortunately, for future pandemics there are many safe and effective treatments available.