Alarm bells are ringing around the world, so take action now!

For the past 23 years we have been under a mass hypnotic spell of terror beginning on 9/11/2001 and deepened during the past 4 years of the pandemic. It is time to awaken and take our power back from the predictive programming that is forecasting a dismal future. From the framework of propaganda pioneered by Sigmund Freud’s nephew, marketing mogul Edward L. Bernays of Madison Avenue fame, we can explore how the puppeteers of the invisible government are using the media to manufacture consent and compliance among the general population of the world.

We are confronted with personal fears of death, disability, chronic illness, job loss, poverty, bankruptcy, physical and sexual abuse, addiction, and homelessness to name the major ones. Community fears include crime, mass shootings, food and water shortages, pollution, extreme weather events, cell phone tower and 5G hazards, gasoline shortages, and local power grid failures. We are also dealing with overwhelming national fears of political unrest, illegal immigration, border invasions, civil war, financial collapse, and racial and ethnic divisions.

On top of the personal, community and national gloom and doom comes all the global fears that are being stoked by the media just as occurred during the COVID lockdowns. There is constant hype about the next pandemic with perpetual government simulation exercises and bird flu vaccines already in production. Hundreds of other scary mRNA vaccines are under development. The multi-billion dollar bioweapon industry has been pushing ahead with gain of function research despite widespread concern about unleashing viruses with enhanced lethality.

On the technocracy front there is fear of AI, cyberattack, and government surveillance with digital currencies. Hollywood presents these themes through movies such as The Matrix, Leave the World Behind and Minority Report. Relentless propaganda about climate change has fueled the alternative energy schemes and electric vehicles despite only dubious evidence of environmental benefit. Lastly there is the looming possibility of World War III due to conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine with the final straw being speculation about asteroids and alien invasions from space.

What is needed now is knowledge to discern truth from fake news and skills to deal with the never-ending fear campaigns and maintain an attitude of equanimity in the face of uncertainty. The Wake Up from the Trance of Fear Zoom workshop on 9/7/2024 will provide an experiential opportunity to release these trapped emotions along with resources of valuable information. Like Toto in Oz, we will pull back the curtain and expose the deceptive wizards of the metaphorical Emerald City who are manipulating the populace to comply with policies that are not in their best interests.

Using the mind-body-spirit self-healing techniques of meditation, expressive writing, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT tapping), self-hypnosis, and dreamwork, we will uninstall the fearful globalist malware programs that we have been indoctrinated with and install programs of hope, health, and abundance. A list of nutritional supplements from The Indoctrinated Brain by Michael Nehls will also be provided to enhance your resilience against ongoing assaults on your hippocampus that impact your biographical memory and your ability to think critically.

The subtitle of the book by physician and molecular geneticist Nehls is How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom, and his basic premise is that the draconian measures during COVID actually caused brain damage by shrinking the hippocampus. Combining masking, social distancing and other excessive and unjustified lockdown interventions with spike proteins from the virus and vaccines that cross the blood-brain barrier is the perfect storm that turned many people into obedient slaves like in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

The acceptance of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda has been enhanced by the cognitive dissonance created through conflicting information from authority figures like Anthony Fauci recommending masks one day, no masks the next, and double masks after that despite a lack of scientific evidence that masks work against a virus that is spread by aerosols and not droplets. His NIH boss Francis Collins has now admitted that there also was no scientific basis for the 6-foot social distancing guidelines that caused immense damage to society and the economy.

The official spreading of disinformation such as “vaccines are safe and effective” by captured agencies like the FDA and CDC while labeling inconvenient truths to the contrary as malinformation invokes George Orwell’s doublethink in 1984 with the Party Newspeak slogans of “War is Peace; Freedom is Slavery; Ignorance is Strength.” There is a revealing quote from a news anchor of the fictional BTN in the dystopian movie V for Vendetta which sums up the situation sarcastically: “Our job is to report the news, not fabricate it. That’s the governments job.”

This sad state of affairs is poignantly expressed in a COVID poem, Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice. The antidote to the epidemic of media manipulation is to Question Everything! Start with the JFK assassination since that is when the CIA coined the term conspiracy theory. Then ask if the Moon landing was a hoax, if 9/11 was an inside job, if election fraud occurred, and if the Trump assassination attempt was a psyop? Personally, I draw the line at Holocaust-Deniers and Flat-Earthers. Keep an open mind, but don’t let your brains fall out.

If we are living in a scripted 3-D video game as some suggest, then our best option is to raise our level of spiritual awareness above it through meditation and prayer. My own path has been informed by Native American spirituality which connected me in an unexpected way to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. through a Lakota medicine man. Bobby has done his own spiritual work of healing from addiction, and he shares my interest in healing the epidemic of chronic illness through holistic approaches like regenerative agriculture and honest medicine free of industry corruption.

I’ll close with this metaphysical perspective from the last chapter of my 2012 Let Magic Happen book: “From the Earth School perspective, we might ask why the curriculum was set up this way in the first place. It seems like we couldn’t have gotten it more wrong, as if we had been trying to do our worst. All of our modern institutions are failing us, including government, economics, religion, medicine, science, education, and the law. The only explanation that makes sense to me is that it must be set up this way to give us countless chances to make courageous choices.”

