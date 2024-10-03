The Goddess has appeared in many different forms to various cultures around world with Marian Apparitions being one of the ways The Lady manifests for healing. Similarly, the Lakota honor the White Buffalo Calf Woman who taught them sacred ceremonies to spiritually nourish the people. It is unfortunate that they now have the highest incidence of diabetes in the US due to replacing their traditional diet with ultra-processed foods. This blog will address this global epidemic of chronic illness through the voices of 21 powerful women who are advocates for health freedom.

Casey Means, former surgeon turned health activist, was a speaker at the Senator Ron Johnson Roundtable: “American Health and Nutrition: A Second Opinion” where she shared what she didn’t learn about nutrition in med school. She collaborates with Nicole Shanahan, executive producer of regenerative agriculture movies Common Ground and Kiss the Ground, to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). Vani Hari, a food/health activist, was also featured in the Roundtable highlighting her large online petitions that forced companies to remove some toxic additives from food in the US.

Tulsi Gabbard, Iraq War veteran and fierce defender of freedom of speech, is another member of the MAHA unity coalition. In Europe, German MEP Christine Anderson has been the most vocal critic of the EU/WHO draconian COVID policies as well as the WEF climate change scam that is putting farmers out of business and threatening the food supply. Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor and human rights advocate, founded the Alliance for Human Research Protection focused on violations of informed consent in medical research as occurred throughout the COVID lockdowns.

Meryl Nass, a bioweapons expert whose medical license was suspended for prescribing ivermectin, is founder of Door to Freedom to stop future WHO and UN pandemic treaties. She is joined in these efforts by Kat Lindley, a Senior Family Medicine Fellow of the FLCCC and founder of the Global Health Project. Stella Immanuel was one of the America’s Frontline Doctors who participated in the July 2020 White Coat Summit, a press conference in front of the Supreme Court Building promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID.

Naomi Wolf, celebrated feminist author turned COVID vaccine injury investigator, published reviews of the Pfizer documents with her DailyClout team showing severe impacts on women’s reproductive health. The history and hazards of childhood vaccines have been investigated by nephrologist Suzanne Humphries, author of Dissolving Illusions in 2014. Barbara Loe Fisher, mother of a vaccine injured child, has been at the forefront of the vaccine safety dialogue with government regulatory agencies since 1982 as founder of the National Vaccine Information Center.

Sherri Tenpenny, an integrative osteopathic physician and vaccine safety expert, was designated as one of the COVID vaccine Disinformation Dozen by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and reported by the White House press secretary in 2021. Other members included outspoken social media COVID truth-teller Christiane Northrup, considered by many to be the godmother of women’s holistic medicine, and holistic psychiatrist Kelly Brogan, a pioneer in non-pharmacological approaches to mental health and a skeptic about the mandated COVID medical interventions.

Erin Elizabeth is a food/health investigative journalist who also made the CCDH COVID disinformation list. Emmy Award-winning independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, former news anchor on CBS, PBS and CNN known for her fearless reporting on Big Pharma and government scandals, has had her computer hacked and been subjected to censorship. Whitney Webb, author of One Nation Under Blackmail, is a provocative US journalist living in Chile who covers government overreach and corruption including vaccine research and military bioweapons.

Catherine Austin Fitts, former investment manager and US Assistant Secretary of Housing, is the publisher of the Solari Report which offers actionable advice on financial and health sovereignty. Indian physicist and food sovereignty activist Vandana Shiva exposes the dangers of the globalist industrial agriculture agenda to provide seed freedom for farmers. Devra Davis, an epidemiologist and toxicologist, is the founder of the Environmental Health Trust which fights government agency corruption related to the health hazards of cell phones and wireless technology.

There are 22 Major Arcana in the Tarot deck and 21 inspiring women above, so I’ll lay claim to the first card 0 as The Fool setting off on a journey of self-discovery toward health freedom with these helpful wise guides as allies along the way. Of course, it is important for the innocent Fool to beware of possible deceptions by false goddesses. Fortunately, there were 5 additional truthful goddesses included on the 4-hour Roundtable panel to provide more matriarchal guidance on health and nutrition; Mikhaila Fuller, Alex Clark, Jillian Michaels, Courtney Swan, and Grace Price.

For balance, it is valuable to also invoke the Divine Masculine to rein in the out of control patriarchy. In the past 20 years there have been two men in the US who have been witness to Marian Apparitions and receive Divine Feminine messages to this day. Clark Strand shares his encounters with Our Lady of Woodstock in The Way of the Rose, and Christopher Bledsoe describes his relationship with The Lady in The UFO of God. Her prophecies delivered via angelic orbs in Fayetteville, NC, indicate a return of truth through the Divine Feminine by the spring equinox of 2026.