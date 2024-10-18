Let Magic Happen Newsletter

Pfizer Papers: Crimes Against Humanity
By Naomi Wolf and the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
Divine Feminine Rising for Healing
21 Modern Goddesses of Health Freedom
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
September 2024

Bush-Cheney: Weapons of Mass Deception
Lest We Forget Their Sordid Past
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
July 2024

Wake Up from the Trance of Fear
Time to Rewire Your Indoctrinated Brain
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
Declare Your Independence from the Duopoly
Trump/Biden Uniparty that has captured our democracy
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
May 2024

Regeneration Nation: Healing with RFK, Jr.
Nicole Shanahan's Generation Will Lead The Way
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
April 2024

Transforming Symptoms as Metaphors
Is There a Hidden Meaning?
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP

March 2024

Do You Have Anger Frozen In Your Shoulder?
EFT for Adhesive Capsulitis
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
Holistic Alternatives to Ozempic for Weight Loss
EFT and Intermittent Fasting for Food Cravings and Type 2 Diabetes
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
Is Chronic Pain All in Your Brain?
The body substitutes physical pain for emotional pain it would rather not face
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
Do You Have Fear Stuck Under Your Skin?
EFT for Hives and Symbolic Immune Diseases
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP

February 2024

Do You Have Grief Trapped in Your Sinuses?
EFT for Sinusitis, Post-Nasal Drip and Bronchitis
  
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
