Pfizer Papers: Crimes Against Humanity
By Naomi Wolf and the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team
7 hrs ago
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
9
Divine Feminine Rising for Healing
21 Modern Goddesses of Health Freedom
Oct 3
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
8
September 2024
Bush-Cheney: Weapons of Mass Deception
Lest We Forget Their Sordid Past
Sep 11
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
7
July 2024
Wake Up from the Trance of Fear
Time to Rewire Your Indoctrinated Brain
Jul 25
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
8
Declare Your Independence from the Duopoly
Trump/Biden Uniparty that has captured our democracy
Jul 2
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
5
May 2024
Regeneration Nation: Healing with RFK, Jr.
Nicole Shanahan's Generation Will Lead The Way
May 28
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
13
April 2024
Transforming Symptoms as Metaphors
Is There a Hidden Meaning?
Apr 2
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
5
March 2024
Do You Have Anger Frozen In Your Shoulder?
EFT for Adhesive Capsulitis
Mar 27
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
3
Holistic Alternatives to Ozempic for Weight Loss
EFT and Intermittent Fasting for Food Cravings and Type 2 Diabetes
Mar 23
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
5
Is Chronic Pain All in Your Brain?
The body substitutes physical pain for emotional pain it would rather not face
Mar 20
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
4
Do You Have Fear Stuck Under Your Skin?
EFT for Hives and Symbolic Immune Diseases
Mar 12
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
2
February 2024
Do You Have Grief Trapped in Your Sinuses?
EFT for Sinusitis, Post-Nasal Drip and Bronchitis
Feb 29
Larry Burk. MD, CEHP
2
